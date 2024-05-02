The Chicago Cubs are looking to secure a series win over the New York Mets and a winning East Coast road trip, and one of their star players will get the afternoon off in Flushing Meadows.

Shortstop Dansby Swanson is not in the team’s lineup for the finale against the Mets, with Nico Hoerner shifting over to the position for Thursday’s game.

Swanson has been off to a slow start this season, batting .234 with three home runs and 11 RBI’s. His last extra-base hit came on April 24 against the Houston Astros, and he has just four RBI’s in his last 20 games for the North Siders.

Nick Madrigal, who helped make the game-winning play for the Cubs on Wednesday, will get the start at second base, while Christopher Morel will resume his duties at third.

Catcher Miguel Amaya, the final component of the remarkable play that started with a catch and throw from Ian Happ, will also have the day off, with Yan Gomes behind the plate to catch for pitcher Ben Brown.

Here is the Cubs’ full lineup:

1 Nico Hoerner – SS

2 Mike Tauchman – RF

3 Ian Happ – LF

4 Christopher Morel – 3B

5 Michael Busch – 1B

6 Patrick Wisdom – DH

7 Nick Madrigal – 2B

8 Pete Crow-Armstrong – CF

9 Yan Gomes – C

The Cubs are currently 3-3 on their road trip, dropping a pair of games in Boston before winning two-of-three against the Mets. Another win would give the Cubs their 20th victory of the young season, and would also boost their road record to 10-9 if they can finish off the series in style.

First pitch between the two clubs is set for 12:10 p.m. Central.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.