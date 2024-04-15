Cubs pay tribute to Ken Holtzman after pitcher's death

Chicago – UNDATED 1978: Kenny Holtzman of the Chicago Cubs pitches before a MLB game at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. Holtzman played for the Chicago Cubs from 1965-71 & 1978-79. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs paid an emotional tribute to pitcher Ken Holtzman, who died Monday at the age of 78.

Calling him “one of the best left-handed pitchers” in the history of the team, the Cubs posted their tribute to social media after news of Holtzman’s death was made public.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Cubs pitcher Ken Holtzman.



Ken was a Cub from 1965-1971 and 1978-1979. He posted a 3.76 ERA in 237 games with the club, including two no-hitters, cementing himself as one of the best left-handed pitchers in Cubs history.



We send… pic.twitter.com/T13qpWy48a — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 15, 2024

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Cubs pitcher Ken Holtzman,” the team said. “He posted a 3.76 ERA in 237 games with the club, including two no-hitters, cementing himself as one of the best left-handed pitchers in Cubs history. We send our condolences to Ken’s family and friends during this time.”

Holtzman is one of two Cubs pitchers in the modern era to throw multiple no-hitters, joining Jake Arrieta in that exclusive club.

In nine seasons with the Cubs, Holtzman posted a record of 80-81, with 988 strikeouts and 530 walks in 1,447 innings of work.

After joining the Oakland Athletics in a trade that brought outfielder Rick Monday to Chicago, Holtzman won three consecutive World Series titles with the club, and was named an All-Star in his first two seasons with the team.

