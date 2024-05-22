Cubs pitcher Adbert Alzolay reportedly shut down amid injury rehab  

Chicago Cubs pitcher Adbert Alzolay got a second opinion on the arm injury that has kept him out of action in recent weeks, and the prognosis wasn’t great, according to manager Craig Counsell.

In an interview with media members, including Marquee Sports Network’s Andy Martínez, Counsell said that Alzolay will be “shut down for two weeks,” and his condition will be reevaluated.

According to reports, the Cubs have not yet determined whether Alzolay will require surgery, and more testing is expected in coming weeks.

According to the team, Alzolay visited with doctors in Texas this week to get additional opinions on the flexor strain that he suffered to his pitching elbow earlier this season.

Alzolay has not pitched since May 12, when he gave up two runs in a 5-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. This season his ERA has ballooned to 4.67 in 18 games, with five blown saves on his resume in those games.

The Cubs’ bullpen has experienced plenty of injuries already, including an arm injury that has landed Julian Merryweather on the 60-day injured list.

