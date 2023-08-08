Cubs pitcher Ryan Jensen claimed on waivers by Mariners

Former Chicago Cubs first round draft pick Ryan Jensen has been claimed on waivers by the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday.

Jensen, the No. 27 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, will report to Seattle’s Triple-A affiliate in Tacoma, according to a press release.

In 30 total appearances with the Tennessee Smokies and Iowa Cubs this season, Jensen posted a 2-7 record with a 5.77 ERA, striking out 66 batters in 53 innings of work.

He posted a WHIP of 1.89, and conceded six home runs in those outings.

He has a career 4.49 ERA in 73 appearances, including 49 starts, in the Cubs’ system since he was drafted in 2019.

