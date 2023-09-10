Cubs playoff update: Where things stand after D'Backs series

The Chicago Cubs struggled to score runs against the Arizona Diamondbacks this weekend, but they finally were able to get a win on the board in a Sunday triumph.

Despite the struggles in the first three games of the series, the Cubs are still two games ahead of Arizona in the wild card standings, giving themselves an extra cushion as they hit the road for a western trip.

Here’s where things stand in the divisional and wild card races.

NL Central –

Brewers: 79-63

Cubs: 77-67 (3 GB)

Reds: 74-71 (6.5 GB)

Wild Card:

Phillies: 78-64

Cubs: 77-67

Diamondbacks: 75-69

Marlins: 74-69 (0.5 GB)

Reds: 74-71 (1.5 GB)

Giants: 72-70 (2 GB)

Where Things Stand:

The Cubs’ magic number to clinch a wild card berth currently stands at 17 after a 4-3 homestand against the Giants and Diamondbacks, and now they will hit the road for series against the Rockies and Diamondbacks.

After winning two-of-three against the Yankees, the Brewers will come home for seven games against the Marlins and the Washington Nationals this week.

Those Marlins are still hoping to earn the wild card spot in the National League, and are just one-half game behind the Diamondbacks for the third spot.

The Phillies still lead the Cubs by two games for the top wild card spot, which would earn them home-field advantage in a postseason wild card series.

The Reds, desperate for momentum after losing three straight games to the Mariners and Cardinals, finally earned a win Sunday, and now they’ll hit the road for six games against the Tigers and Mets.

The Giants, still trailing by two games in the wild card race, will have a home series against the Guardians to start the week, then will hit the road for 10 games against the Rockies, Diamondbacks and Dodgers.

