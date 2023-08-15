Cubs recall reliever Michael Rucker from Iowa ahead of Crosstown Classic

The Chicago Cubs have recalled right-handed reliever Michael Rucker from Triple-A Iowa, optioning righty Caleb Kilian to the I-Cubs in a corresponding move, the team announced on Tuesday.

Rucker returns to the big league club for his third stint of the season, in his third year spending time at the MLB level with the Cubs.

Rucker, 29, has appeared in 34 games thus far in the bullpen for the Cubs, pitching to a 5.03 ERA across 39.1 innings. This season, Rucker has allowed six home runs and 17 walks while striking out 39 hitters.

In three games and two starts this season with the I-Cubs, Rucker has a 1.08 ERA over 8.1 innings with eight strikeouts.

In the corresponding move, 26-year-old righty Caleb Kilian was optioned back to Triple-A, where he has spent the majority of the season.

Kilian has mightily struggled at the big league level in his career thus far, with 2023 marking the second straight year he's spent time in the MLB.

This season, Kilian has allowed 10 earned runs in 5.1 innings with two walks and five strikeouts.

In 18 games and 17 starts with the I-Cubs in 2023, Kilian has posted a 7-1 record and 3.97 ERA with 67 strikeouts over 88.1 innings pitched.

The Cubs kick off a homestand Tuesday night against the crosstown rival Chicago White Sox, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on NBC Sports Chicago.

