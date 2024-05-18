WATCH: Christopher Morel, Cody Bellinger end scoreless game with incredible walk-off win

Saturday's Cubs-Pirates game was truly a pitchers' game between Bailey Falter and Shōta Imanaga.

Falter pitched a gem, going 7.2 innings and allowing three hits, zero runs and two walks while striking out two Cubs batters. As for Imanaga, he tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and one walk while striking out seven.

That left the game tied, 0-0, until Christopher Morel stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning with Cody Bellinger on second base.

It was an extremely close call at home plate, as the Pirates used their challenge to force New York into taking a second look at the call. Initially called safe at home, the umpires confirmed Bellinger was safe at home after further review, giving the Cubs the win.

"I knew it was gonna be close with how Morel hit it," Bellinger told Marquee Sports Network directly after the win. "But that throw from center field is hard. I was just trying to beat the throw as fast as I could."

Beat it, he did. The walk-off win moved the Cubs to 26-21 this season, leaving them 1.5 games back on the first-place Brewers. They will finish their series against the Pirates on Sunday before hosting the Braves for three games next week.

