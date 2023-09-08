Cubs reinstate Brad Boxberger from IL, option Keegan Thompson to Iowa

The Chicago Cubs have reinstated veteran right-handed reliever Brad Boxberger ahead of Friday afternoon's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, while optioning reliever Keegan Thompson to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.

Boxberger, 35, has not pitched since May 13 after being one of several relievers who were given opportunities to close games early in the season, as the righty does hold a 41-save season to his name.

Signed this offseason on the heels of two successful seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, Boxberger has struggled to a 5.52 ERA in 14.2 innings and 17 games.

With nine walks, 13 strikeouts and three home runs allowed, Boxberger's 6.19 FIP implies his inflated ERA has even come with a tad of good luck.

Boxberger has been out for nearly four months with a forearm strain, and will look to patch up his subpar walk and strikeout rates to better reflect the pitcher the Cubs grew familiar with facing in the past two seasons with Milwaukee.

As for Thompson, the option to Iowa concludes his second stint with big league team this season, in which he has seen a reduced role on the club due to injuries and struggles.

Just a year removed from pitching 115 innings, Thompson has appeared in just 19 games with 28.2 innings pitched in 2023.

The 28-year-old righty holds a 4.71 ERA with 19 walks and 26 strikeouts alongside a 2-2 record in Chicago this season.

The Cubs will look to even the series against the D-Backs at 1:20 p.m. local time at Wrigley Field.

