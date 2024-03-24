Cubs to open 2025 MLB season in Japan, insider reports

The Chicago Cubs will have to pack their bags for a long flight ahead of their season opener in 2025, according to a new report.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Cubs will head to Tokyo to take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers to kick off the 2025 MLB season.

Nightengale reported the team has been “privately informed” that they will head overseas for the opener. The plan is for the Cubs to open the season in Japan, return to Arizona and then to open the U.S. portion of their schedule on the West Coast.

This will mark the second time the Cubs have played in Japan, having opened the 2000 season at the Tokyo Dome. They split two games with the New York Mets during that series, playing in front of sold-out crowds of 55,000 fans.

The Cubs also played abroad last season, splitting a two-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at London Stadium in the United Kingdom.

The Dodgers opened the 2024 season in Seoul, South Korea against the San Diego Padres, splitting the two games.

