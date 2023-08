Cubs manager David Ross was ejected from Tuesday's Crosstown series game between the White Sox and Cubs.

David Ross has been tossed 😳 pic.twitter.com/nVN56rjcjq — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) August 16, 2023

Ross' anger seemingly stemmed from Seiya Suzuki's questionable strikeout call from the half-inning prior. Though, no one can say for certain why Ross got into a screaming match with the home plate and third base umpire just outside the dugout.

Andy Green, the Cubs bench coach, takes over for Ross in the dugout.

