Fans have chances to see Cubs, White Sox play home games on same date

Chicago is one of three areas lucky enough to have two Major League Baseball teams, and fans will have the opportunity to catch home games for both teams on the same day multiple times this season.

Even better, Cubs and White Sox fans wanting to make the trip only have to hop on the CTA’s Red Line, which stops just outside of both stadiums.

As the season approaches, there are three opportunities this season to catch a team on one side of town, hop on the train and visit the other ballpark in the evening.

The first comes in the very first full week of the season, with the White Sox welcoming the Atlanta Braves to Guaranteed Rate Field for a 1:10 p.m. start on April 3. The Cubs then take on the Colorado Rockies in a night game at Wrigley Field starting at 6:40 p.m.

The next opportunity will come toward the end of May, and will once again involve the Braves. Atlanta will take on the Cubs in a matinee at Wrigley Field at 1:20 p.m. on May 23, with the White Sox welcoming the Baltimore Orioles to the South Side at 6:40 p.m.

The final opportunity for the Red Line doubleheader will come on Wednesday, June 19. The Cubs will play the afternoon tilt against the San Francisco Giants at 1:20 p.m., while the White Sox will welcome the Houston Astros to Guaranteed Rate Field at 7:10 p.m.

For fans who would prefer to see the teams at the same time, the Cubs and White Sox will play four games against one another this season. The teams will renew acquaintances at Wrigley Field on June 4 and 5, and the final two-game series will take place Aug. 9-10 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

