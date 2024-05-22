Héctor Neris started a new clubhouse tradition for Cubs wins. Here's what it is

Héctor Neris is trying to gel the Cubs with a new tradition in the North Side clubhouse, according to Nico Hoerner.

Neris declared the team's player of the game after a win should get the classic, Cubs' "W" flag for their performance. The tradition was started ahead of the Cubs' homestand against the Braves.

For walking off the first of a three-game series in the 10th inning on Tuesday, 4-3, Hoerner earned the "W" flag.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Héctor Neris started a new tradition for Cubs wins: player of the game gets a Cubs W flag. Nico Hoerner had it at his locker today.



Neris started it this homestand, Hoerner said. — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) May 22, 2024

Hoener missed about a week with a hamstring injury before Tuesday. He returned to the Cubs lineup to face the Braves. He was relatively unimpressive, going 0-of-4 from the plate; that was until he walked off the game in extra innings, giving the Cubs a home win.

Neris pitched one scoreless ninth inning to help force extra innings. Luke Little kept the Braves scoreless in the 10th to give the Cubs a chance to win with their bats, which they ultimately did.

The Cubs play the Braves again on Wednesday, giving them the chance to crown a new player with the "W" flag.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.