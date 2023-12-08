Aug 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The leadup to Shohei Ohtani's reportedly imminent free agency decision has been, and possibly will be, more entertaining than the actual signing itself.

National writers and pundits have been duking out new --- and sometimes contradictory --- reports on Ohtani's meetings ... and whereabouts?

Here's what we know so far:

According to Jon Morosi --- one of the more prominent voices in the Ohtani sweepstakes ---, a decision on the Japanese star's end is expected imminently. Morosi wasn't specific about the timing of the decision but didn't rule out the possibility of it coming Friday.

Source: Shohei Ohtani’s decision is imminent, possibly as early as today. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 8, 2023

Who are the finalists for Ohtani?

That's the question everyone's been wondering. Bob Nightengale reported the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays as expected finalists. He mentioned the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels are "hopeful."

Nightengale also reported the Cubs' optimism had "significantly waned" for obtaining Ohtani. Although, that report didn't sit well with Cubs President Jed Hoyer.

"I don't know where that came from. There's nothing to report whatsoever," Hoyer said at the Winter Meetings.

Like Nightengale, Morosi is steadfast on the Blue Jays being finalists. Ben Nicholson-Smith from Sportsnet also reported the Canadian team is a finalist in Ohtani's decision.

The Dodgers and Blue Jays appear to be finalists for Shohei Ohtani with Giants and Angels still hopeful https://t.co/6uibg2AXc0 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 6, 2023

That stumbled into a knee-slapping report on Friday: his whereabouts.

Morosi reported Ohtani was "en route" to Toronto, but has not yet agreed to a deal with any major league team. That left the majority to believe he would sign there anyway, as the Blue Jays have been reported as strong favorites.

Hilariously, Nightengale threw water on the report, saying Ohtani is currently on the other side of North America at his residence in Southern California, not on his way to Toronto. The NY Post's Jon Heyman confirmed Nightengale's report of Ohtani's coordinates.

Sources: Shohei Ohtani is en route to Toronto today.



A representative of his agency, CAA, would not comment when asked about Ohtani’s travel plans.



At this hour, Ohtani does not have a signed agreement with any @MLB team. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 8, 2023

Shohei Ohtani is NOT in Toronto.

Ohtani is NOT on a flight to Toronto.

Ohtani is at home in Southern California. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 8, 2023

Can confirm Shohei Ohtani is not en route to Toronto and is home in SoCal @BNightengale on it — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 8, 2023

Boy, this is getting crazy.

This is all to say ... who knows? Are the Cubs in? Are they out?

No one seems to know what the two-way superstar is thinking. Ohtani's camp has done a phenomenal job keeping his decisions and preferences under wraps since the stove began to heat up.

But there don't appear to be many positive signs about Ohtani coming to the North Side. But that doesn't mean Cubs fans should tune out this offseason. Surely, the Cubs will be aggressive in landing some blue-chip free agents if they come away without No. 17.

The question is --- how will they respond once Ohtani chooses his next destination?

