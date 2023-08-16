Here's where the Cubs stand in the division, wild card race after walk-off win

The Cubs are surely fired up after an incredible walk-off win over the White Sox that saw Christopher Morel jack a 3-run walk-off home run into the Wrigley Field bleachers.

After the victory, here's where the Cubs stand in the division.

Team Record Games back Milwaukee Brewers 65-55 - Chicago Cubs 62-58 3 Cincinnati Reds 63-59 3 St. Louis Cardinals 54-67 11.5 Pittsburgh Pirates 54-67 11.5

Here's where the Cubs stand in the NL wild card.

Team Record Games back Philadelphia Phillies 66-55 +3.5 San Francisco Giants 64-57 +1.5 Chicago Cubs 62-58 - Cincinnati Reds 63-59 - Miami Marlins 63-59 - Arizona Diamondbacks 61-60 1.5 San Diego Padres 58-63 4.5

The Cubs currently own the last wild card spot, meaning they have a spot in the playoffs, as of this writing. They are in a three-way tie with the Reds and Marlins but own the tiebreaker over both teams.

The division leaders in the national league, currently, are the Brewers, who the Cubs trail by three games, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Atlanta Braves.

