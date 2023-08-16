Trending
Christopher Morel

Here's where the Cubs stand in the division, wild card race after walk-off win

The Cubs are tied with the Marlins and Reds for the final wild-card spot

By Ryan Taylor

The Cubs are surely fired up after an incredible walk-off win over the White Sox that saw Christopher Morel jack a 3-run walk-off home run into the Wrigley Field bleachers.

After the victory, here's where the Cubs stand in the division.

TeamRecordGames back
Milwaukee Brewers65-55-
Chicago Cubs62-583
Cincinnati Reds63-593
St. Louis Cardinals54-6711.5
Pittsburgh Pirates54-6711.5

Here's where the Cubs stand in the NL wild card.

TeamRecordGames back
Philadelphia Phillies66-55+3.5
San Francisco Giants64-57+1.5
Chicago Cubs62-58-
Cincinnati Reds63-59-
Miami Marlins63-59-
Arizona Diamondbacks61-601.5
San Diego Padres58-634.5

The Cubs currently own the last wild card spot, meaning they have a spot in the playoffs, as of this writing. They are in a three-way tie with the Reds and Marlins but own the tiebreaker over both teams.

The division leaders in the national league, currently, are the Brewers, who the Cubs trail by three games, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Atlanta Braves.

