Here's why David Ross was ejected from Tuesday's Crosstown game

David Ross was questionably ejected from Tuesday's Cubs-White Sox game after engaging in a heated exchange with two umpires.

At first, no one understood why Ross was ejected. The game was between innings and the matter Ross argued wasn't clear. Some speculated it could've been Seiya Suzuki's questionable punch out at the plate.

David Ross has been tossed 😳 pic.twitter.com/nVN56rjcjq — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) August 16, 2023

Ross didn't detail the event after the game. He didn't disclose the reasoning and was very short in his postgame press conference. In his defense, the Cubs lost to the White Sox, 5-3, at Wrigley Field.

"We had a disagreement. Me and the umpire. A battle I didn't win," Ross said after the game.

Kyle Hendricks revealed the subject at hand between Ross and the umpires. Ross' anger seemingly stemmed from a "blatant" missed balk call that should've gone against the White Sox, according to Hendricks after the game.

"That situation today was just weird," Hendricks said after the game. "A blatant balk that just was missed. He, obviously, was right and had his right to be upset. There are just things like that that can't happen in big spots in the game."

Hendricks praised Ross for his attention to detail and his loyalty in standing up for his players. He was replaced by bench coach Andy Green after the game.

The Cubs and White Sox will finish the Crosstown series on Wednesday at Wrigley Field. The Cubs lead the season series, 2-1, with a chance to take the Crosstown Cup away from the South Side.

