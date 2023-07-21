How to watch Cubs vs. White Sox ‘Crosstown Series'

NBC Sports Chicago is kicking off the annual Crosstown Series on Tuesday, July 25 as the Chicago White Sox host the Chicago Cubs for two games at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday and Wednesday with special editions of White Sox Pregame Live. Host Chuck Garfien will be joined by Ozzie Guillen and Hall of Famer Frank Thomas live from Guaranteed Rate Field.

Live game coverage on Tuesday and Wednesday begins at 7 p.m. with Jason Benetti and Steve Stone delivering the game call. White Sox Postgame Live with Garfien, Guillen and Thomas will immediately follow both games, and will feature live postgame press conferences with Pedro Grifol and David Ross, and interviews with players from both teams.

NBC Sports Chicago will also deliver a Spanish-language telecast of Wednesday night’s Crosstown battle on NBC Sports Chicago Plus (+), called by Telemundo Chicago's lead sports anchor, Hector Lozano, and Ozzie Guillen.

NBC Sports Chicago will live stream every Crosstown game, including Pregame and Postgame Live coverage, on the “NBC Sports” app to authenticated NBC Sports Chicago subscribers. If you do not have cable, NBC Sports Chicago is included on FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu and DirectTV stream.

For more information on live-streaming, click here.