Javier Báez, Pete Crow-Armstrong now share one more thing in common

The careers of former Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Báez and current outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong will forever be linked, but now there’s another bit of symmetry between the two.

Fans will recall that it was Báez who was traded to the New York Mets in the 2021 trade that brought Crow-Armstrong to the North Side, and now that the Cubs’ top prospect is set to make his debut, we can add another connection to the list.

Báez made his debut with the Cubs on Aug. 5, 2014 at Denver’s Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies. After going hitless in his first five at-bats, Báez smacked a solo home run in the 12th inning, helping the Cubs to a 6-5 victory to start off the series.

He would add two more home runs two games later, with four RBI’s in another win over the Rockies.

Assuming that Crow-Armstrong makes his debut in the Cubs’ current series, he’ll make that inaugural appearance in the very same ballpark just over nine years after Báez’s debut.

In addition to the trade that involved both players and the fact they’ll both have debuted in the same stadium, both were also the top prospects in the Cubs’ system prior to their promotion, with Báez topping multiple lists during the 2014 campaign.

In 815 career games with the Cubs, Báez hammered 140 home runs and drove in 443 RBI’s, but he has struggled to find that same form since, with 34 home runs in 315 games since leaving the North Side.

