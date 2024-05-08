White Sox trade Robbie Grossman to Rangers

The Chicago White Sox have made a trade prior to Wednesday’s game against Tampa Bay, sending outfielder Robbie Grossman to the Texas Rangers.

Grossman, who hit 10 home runs and batted .238 for the World Series champions last season, will rejoin a Ranger squad looking to earn back-to-back titles in Arlington.

In 71 at-bats with the White Sox this season, Grossman has four RBI’s and slashed .211/.329/.268 on the South Side.

In exchange, the White Sox acquired minor league pitcher Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa from the Rangers. He is 1-0 this season with a 0.00 ERA and an 0.89 WHIP, with 16 strikeouts in 12 appearances at Double-A Frisco.

He will report to Double-A Birmingham, the team said.

To fill Grossman’s spot on the 40-man roster infielder Zach Remillard’s contract was selected from Triple-A Charlotte. The White Sox designated Remillard for assignment earlier this year, outrighting him to Charlotte. He has four RBI’s in 70 at-bats, slashing .114/.192/.157 with the Knights.

The Sox will wrap up a series against the Rays at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday night.

