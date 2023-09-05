Justin Steele leaps to the top of the Cy Young betting odds

Cubs starter Justin Steele has the second-best odds of capturing the NL Cy Young Award, according to PointsBet's betting lines on their mobile application.

Steele (+200) is second only to Blake Snell (-200).

The other pitchers in the mix are Spencer Strider (+500), Zac Gallen (+3000), Logan Webb (+10000), and Clayton Kershaw (+15000).

Steele holds a 2.55 ERA through 26 starts this season. His 16 pitching wins are tied for first in MLB with Strider. He has a blistering 153 strikeouts to 33 walks this season. He earned the first All-Star nod of his career this season, along with his teammate, Marcus Stroman.

Snell has had a phenomenal season. His 2.50 ERA leads the major leagues. He's pitched 155 innings this season through 28 starts on the mound. Snell has 201 strikeouts, as of this writing, but a suboptimal 89 walks.

Can Steele jump Snell before the end of the season?

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.