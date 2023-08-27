MLB playoff update: Cubs, Brewers hold serve as race remains tight

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 26: Members of the Chicago Cubs celebrate after the final out in a 10-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates during the game at PNC Park on August 26, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs won another game on Saturday night, but they still haven’t been able to close the gap against the Milwaukee Brewers in the Central Division.

The Cubs have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games, including a 10-6 win over Pittsburgh, but they have not been able to gain any ground on the Brewers, who have won seven games in a row after they were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this month.

Here are the latest updates from the MLB playoff hunt.

Saturday’s Results:

-The Cubs got a strong start from rookie Jordan Wicks, and managed to fend off a furious Pirates’ rally in a 10-6 victory.

-The Brewers won their seventh consecutive game, beating the San Diego Padres 5-4 in Milwaukee.

-The Reds defeated the Diamondbacks 8-7 in 11 innings at Chase Field in Phoenix.

-The Giants fell 7-3 to the Braves in the Bay Area.

-The Phillies blew out the Cardinals 12-1.

National League Central Standings:

Brewers – 72-57

Cubs – 68-61 (4 GB)

Reds – 68-63 (5 GB)

National League Wild Card Standings:

Phillies – 71-58

Cubs – 68-61

Diamondbacks – 68-62

Reds – 68-63 (0.5 GB)

Giants – 66-63 (1.5 GB)

Marlins – 65-65 (3 GB)

What’s Next:

-Following the conclusion of their series against the Pirates, the Cubs enter a critical week in their schedule. It will begin with a three-game series against the Brewers at Wrigley Field, and then they’ll head to Cincinnati for a four-game series against the Reds at Great American Ballpark.

The following week, the Cubs will return to Wrigley for seven games against the Giants and Diamondbacks, both of whom are chasing Chicago in the wild card race.

-Things aren’t much easier for the Brewers, at least right away. They’ll have a three-game set against the Cubs in Chicago, then will head home for three games against the Phillies.

-The Reds’ brutal schedule will continue with a three-game road series against the Giants next week. They’ll then head home to take on the Cubs for four games, then will welcome the red-hot Seattle Mariners to the shores of the Ohio River for a three-game set starting on Labor Day.

-The Phillies will wrap up their series with the Cardinals on Sunday before welcoming in the Angels for a three-game set starting on Monday. They will then head on a road trip to take on the Brewers and Padres to open up September.

-The Diamondbacks will hit the road for a brief three-game series against the Dodgers, then will return home for a three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles.

-The Giants will continue a homestand with three games against the Reds, then will head to San Diego for four games against the Padres.

-The Marlins will have a breather on Monday before a quick two-game series against the Rays. They will then head to Washington for a four-game set with the Nationals.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.