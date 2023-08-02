Nico Hoerner says there's ‘pride' in motivating Cubs to buy at the trade deadline

As a byproduct of the Cubs' illuminating 11-3 run leading up to the trade deadline, the front office pivoted.

Once expected to be sellers at the trade deadline with the futures of Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman hanging in the balance, they flipped. The Cubs quickly became buyers, adding key pieces in hopes of making a playoff push in the weak NL Central division.

Second baseman Nico Hoerner, without animating the outcome, believes there's some pride to take from that.

"I think there's some pride in doing that," Hoerner said to Parkins & Spiegel on 670 The Score. "It just would've been incredibly disappointing to not have the opportunity to see what these next couple of months hold.

"Obviously, hopefully, we're just getting started and we're building. I don't really believe in like writing out ceilings for teams, or players, or things like that."

The Cubs have now won 12 of their last 15 games before and now after the trade deadline. In the past two days, they've scored 36 runs against the NL Central-leading Cincinnati Reds. The Cubs are now 3 games back on the Reds and 0.5 games back on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Is it too early to declare the front office made the right call by pushing for the postseason?

At the deadline, the Cubs restocked. They traded with the Washington Nationals for Jeimer Candelario, who is designated to play primarily first base for the Cubs. José Cuas, the reliever they received from Kansas City, is another arm they'll use out of the bullpen.

You can never have enough pitching, especially in the postseason.

This is all to say, however, the Cubs aren't overly flattered by the front office's decision to push forward. Though, it's a jolt of motivation the team gets to drive into the rest of the regular season.

And an opportunity to see what this season holds at full strength.

"I hope that our best is in front of us and I believe in that," Hoerner said. "So it's not like 'Wow, we did it' type of feeling. But it's more just exciting for hopefully what's to come."

