No Bartman, but Brewers still match 2003 Cubs in exclusive club

The Milwaukee Brewers’ season came to an inglorious end at American Family Field this week, as they were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the wild card round.

It was the way they lost, however, that has landed them with a place in the history books that they’d as soon forfeit as occupy.

The Brewers held multi-run leads in both of their games, including a three-run lead in Game 1 and a two-run lead in Game 2, but ultimately they lost both as they crashed out of the postseason.

According to OptaSTATS, the Brewers are now just the second team in MLB history to hold multi-run leads in each of the last two games of a playoff series, only to lose those leads and the series.

The Brewers are the second team in MLB history to have a multi-run lead at home in each of the final 2 games of a postseason series but lose both by 3+ runs.



The other was the Cubs in Games 6 & 7 of the 2003 NLCS against the Marlins. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 5, 2023

The other team? The 2003 Chicago Cubs, who famously lost to the Florida Marlins in Games 6 and 7 at Wrigley Field, despite holding leads in each of the final two games of that series.

While that Cubs team held onto its manager and executive staff and attempted a reload for the 2004 season, which was also ill-fated, the Brewers face different questions after GM David Stearns left for the New York Mets. Manager Craig Counsell could also potentially become a free agent, and it’s unclear whether he will return to Milwaukee or head elsewhere.

At any rate, Cubs and Brewers can commiserate with one of the saddest playoff results in recent memory.

