Pete Crow-Armstrong, B.J. Murray will represent Cubs in MLB 2023 All-Star Futures game

The Tennessee Smokies' Pete Crow-Armstrong and BJ Murray will play in the 2023 MLB All-Star Futures game on July 8 in Seattle as part of All-Star weekend.

Here is the NL roster for the @SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game! 💫 pic.twitter.com/6AyrrBCbmf — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 26, 2023

Crow-Armstrong is the No. 9 ranked prospect on MLB.com's top-100 prospect list. He is the No. 4 ranked outfielder of all farm system outfielders.

In Double-A Tennessee this season, Crow-Armstrong has registered a .280/.363/.491 slash line in 53 games. He has nine home runs and 45 RBIs along with 60 hits and 20 walks. Crow-Armstrong played in the 2022 MLB Futures game, too.

Murray, 23, is slashing .258/.376/.446 from the plate with seven home runs and 46 RBIs. He's played 60 games this season in Double-A, up at that level for the first time in his career.

