Here is the Cubs' full statement on the firing of David Ross

The Chicago Cubs stunned the baseball world on Monday as they fired manager David Ross and brought in former Milwaukee Brewers skipper Craig Counsell, and the team is expressing their gratitude to Ross following the decision.

Ross, who was hired by the Cubs prior to the 2020 season, had led the club to an 83-79 record during the 2023 campaign, but the team made the decision to cut him loose when Counsell became a free agent in early November.

Here is the full statement from Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“Today we made the difficult decision to dismiss David Ross as our Major League manager. On behalf of the Cubs organization, we express our deep gratitude for David’s contributions to our club, both on and off the field. First as a player and then as a manager, David continually showcased his ability to lead. David’s legacy will be felt in Chicago for generations and his impact to our organization will stack up with the legends that came before him.”

In four seasons with the Cubs, Ross led the team to a record of 262-284, with a 2020 National League Central crown to his credit. The team fell just short of the playoffs in the 2023 season, winning 83 games.

Previously, Ross spent the final two years of his playing career on the North Side, helping the Cubs to two playoff appearances and a World Series title in 2016.

He reportedly had one year remaining on his contract when he was fired this week.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.