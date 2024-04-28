Way Too Early 2025 NFL Mock Draft: First look at prospects Bears may consider next year

We’re one day removed from the 2024 NFL draft, where the Bears completely transformed their offense by selecting quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze. So it seems like the perfect time for our first 2025 mock draft!

If you’re thinking to yourself, “Surely this is too early for a mock draft,” you’re right! But mock drafts are fun, so why not? Of course a LOT will change between now and next April, but with spring games already underway around the nation, it’s just as good of a time as any to begin digging into the college prospects who are set to step into the spotlight– and speculate wildly about how they might fit with the Bears.

As always, this mock draft is not an attempt to predict what the Bears will actually do when they’re back in the War Room next offseason. That’s impossible. Nor is it meant as a recommendation of what the Bears should do. This mock draft is meant to be a fun way to learn about players in the college game.

One last note: obviously we have no idea where the Bears will end up picking. I used the PFF mock draft tool, which had the Bears slotted in the No. 19 position with the Panthers at No. 1. That’s why the Bears are picking at 19, 33 (Panthers’ second round pick, which belongs to the Bears) and 50.

NO. 19: JACK SAWYER - EDGE - OHIO STATE

You can never have too many pass rushers. No matter what happens with Austin Booker’s development, and even if things start to click Dominique Robinson in his third season, the Bears could look for another defensive end. DeMarcus Walker is also only under contract through the 2025 season, so the team could start looking towards the future if his play stagnates in 2024.

Sawyer’s numbers have steadily improved over his three seasons at Ohio State. In 32 games for the Buckeyes, he has 14 sacks, 19.5 TFL and three forced fumbles.

NO. 33: XAVIER WATTS - SAFETY - NOTRE DAME

The Bears are set at safety in the short term, but Kevin Byard turns 32 in 2025 so the team will probably start looking towards the future around this time.

Watts joined the Fighting Irish as a wide receiver in 2020, but switched to the defensive side of the ball in 2021. He used those pass catching skills to great effect last season, and finished the year tied for first in the nation with seven interceptions. Watts also forced one fumble, recovered another and returned it for a touchdown. Watts won the Bronko Nagurski Award in 2023, which recognizes the best defensive player in the country.

NO. 50: TATE RATLEDGE - GUARD - GEORGIA

Building out the trenches is always a good idea, so one year after adding a young tackle in Kiran Amegadjie, Ryan Poles picks an interior lineman. Ratledge took over at right guard for the Bulldogs in 2022. According to PFF, he’s surrendered no sacks and just eight total pressures in pass protection over the last two seasons.

