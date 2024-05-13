Former Bears center/guard Lucas Patrick has a new home. The New Orleans Saints announced on Monday that they signed Patrick to a one-year deal.

#Saints announce the signing of OL Lucas Patrick & DT Kendal Vickers! pic.twitter.com/PywoMyleoO — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 13, 2024

The Bears signed Patrick to a two-year deal in 2022 in the hopes that he would anchor their offensive line at center. For a variety of reasons it didn’t pan out. Patrick injured himself at the start of his Bears career and tried to play guard in 2022, but ended up being a weak link on the line. He moved back to center in 2023 and his play improved, but not enough for GM Ryan Poles to sign him to a new contract.

Patrick initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent for the Packers in 2016. Over his seven-year career, Patrick played in 96 regular season games with 54 starts across the interior. He also started three postseason games for the Packers at right guard.

This year the Bears will move forward with two new options at center. Ryan Bates will have the inside track to win the starting job, with Coleman Shelton competing for the spot, as well. Doug Kramer is another center on the roster, but he’s expected to be a depth piece.

