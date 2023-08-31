Report: Cubs promote pitcher Shane Greene, prospect Alexander Canario ahead of 4-game set with Reds

With rosters expanding by two spots at the start of September, the Chicago Cubs have announced a pair of promotions heading into a pivotal four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds.

According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the Cubs are promoting 34-year-old veteran right-hander Shane Greene and prospect Alexander Canario.

September call up news: The Cubs are promoting outfielder Alexander Canario, sources tell ESPN. Canario, 23, has recovered from some bad injuries and caught fire recently at Triple-A. He has an .866 OPS in 36 games this season at Iowa. He'll be making his MLB debut when he plays. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 31, 2023

September call up news: The Cubs are promoting veteran righty Shane Greene, 34, who has been starting at Triple-A Iowa, sources tell ESPN. He hasn't started a big league game since 2016. In the interim, he's saved 67, mostly for the Tigers. Story of great perseverance. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 31, 2023

Canario, 23, marks an exciting moment for Cubs fans, particularly as Canario was acquired in a trade with the San Francisco Giants that shipped away former MVP Kris Bryant.

Playing at three different levels of minor league baseball this season, Canario has recently excelled at Triple-A Iowa, posting an .866 OPS in 36 games with 12 doubles and eight home runs.

With significant experience at all three outfield spots, Canario offers an option for a late-inning defensive replacement as well as versatility for finding ways to slot him into the lineup.

A right-handed hitter with considerable speed and power, Canario will be making his MLB debut when he steps on the field with the Cubs for the first time.

On the other hand, a pitcher more than a decade Canario's senior is also getting the call to the show.

Shane Greene, a former All-Star with the Detroit Tigers in 2019, prepares to return for big league action in a 10th consecutive season with a call-up to the Cubs.

Greene has made five starts with the I-Cubs in 2023, posting a 2.16 ERA with nine walks and 20 strikeouts across 16.2 innings.

The usage of Greene marks a departure from the peak of his career, where he was an effective and efficient reliever, spending two seasons as the Tigers' closer.

Greene will likely get an opportunity to start an MLB game for the first time since 2016 tomorrow, as the starter for the second Cubs-Reds matchup on Friday has yet to be announced.

Both moves bolster the Cubs' depth as they head into the playoff race, adding a bat off the bench and a veteran arm who could provide value as both a starter and reliever.

The Cubs kick off their Friday doubleheader in Cincinnati against the Reds at 12:10 p.m. local time.

