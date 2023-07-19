Report reveals why Matt Mervis hasn't returned to Cubs' roster

With the Chicago Cubs continuing to get little-to-no production from their first basemen this season, there have been plenty of questions about why Matt Mervis hasn’t returned to the big leagues, and it turns out there is a very specific reason.

According to Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic, the Cubs have kept Mervis at Triple-A Iowa because of changes that they are making to his swing after his first stint in Chicago.

“Mervis is working on very specific but small mechanical adjustments with Iowa hitting coach John Mallee,” Sharma reported. “He’s also focused on getting back to making the type of swing decisions that helped him get back to the big leagues in the first place.”

The Cubs are approaching the situation with caution, wanting Mervis to make those adjustments in a lower-pressure environment.

Mervis exploded in the minor leagues this season, rising all the way to Triple-A and pounding 36 home runs and driving in 119 RBI’s in 137 games.

He didn’t have nearly that level of success at the big league level with the Cubs after his call-up, with three home runs, 11 RBI’s and a .167 batting average in 99 plate appearances.

As a result, the question of who should play first base has continued to bedevil the Cubs. The team already designated Eric Hosmer for assignment, and Trey Mancini has struggled badly, with a .240 batting average and 72 strikeouts in 217 at-bats. He also has only hit four home runs this season, a far cry from the successes he saw in Baltimore earlier in his career.

Jared Young has also struggled to find his footing, with one home run and five RBI’s in 35 at-bats for the Cubs. He has only been used in platoon situations, as his numbers against righties have generally far-outpaced his performance against lefties during his career.

Things could certainly change after the deadline, especially if Cody Bellinger gets traded by the North Siders, but for now, the plan seems to be to leave Mervis in the minor leagues for a while longer.

