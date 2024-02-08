Trending
Shōta Imanaga blows away Justin Steele with ‘filthy' bullpen at Spring Training

The Japanese starter is already turning heads in Arizona

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chicago Cubs, meet Shōta Imanaga.

Imanaga, the newest addition to the Cubs starting rotation from Japan, made a lasting impression on current staff member Justin Steele at training camp. Steele took to X to excite fans about what he's seeing at Spring Training.

Imanaga, 30, signed a four-year contract with the Cubs worth $53 million. He has options in Years 2 and 3 to extend his contract to a fifth season, according to several reports.

Imanaga has played in NPB (Nippon Professional Baseball) for the past eight seasons with the Yokohama Bay Stars. There, he played in 165 games (started 62), holding a career 3.18 ERA with over 1,000 strikeouts and just 280 walks. He held an astounding 1.12 WHIP, too.

The Japanese star won over the North Side during his opening press conference, showing his excitement to be a Cub.

"I am very happy to be here and to be a Cub," Imanaga said in English. "I want to say thank you to the entire Cubs organization for having me. I am very excited to pitch at Wrigley Field. I am looking forward to fans and teammates. Go Cubs go!

