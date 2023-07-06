The Cubs High-A affiliate, the South Bend Cubs, combined for a team no-hitter against the Peoria Chiefs on Thursday.

Pitchers Michael Arias, Jarod Wright, Eduarniel Nunez and Frankie Scalzo Jr. combined for the hitless night against the Chiefs. It's the fourth no-hitter in franchise history and the first since August 2021.

🚨 IT'S A NO HITTER 🚨

Congratulations to Michael Arias, Jarod Wright, Eduarniel Nunez and Frankie Scalzo Jr. (caught by Moises Ballesteros) who combined for the 4th no-hitter in South Bend Cubs history, the first since August 12, 2021.

Cubs beat Peoria 4-0.#cubswin #flythew pic.twitter.com/4zxmM6IX5B — South Bend Cubs (@SBCubs) July 7, 2023

Arias, the starter, got through just three innings, walking four batters and striking out five before handing the ball to Wright. Wright carried the bulk of the load, pitching four innings, walking one and striking out two. Nunez and Scalzo each got through one inning to put it away.

They won, 4-0. They currently hold the fourth of sixth spots in the Midwest League West with a 34-40 record. The Chiefs are the second-best team in their division at 40-38.

