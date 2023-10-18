Swanson, Happ among Cubs nominated for NL Gold Gloves

The Chicago Cubs are well-represented among the nominees for Gold Gloves in the National League, with a trio of players earning those nods on Wednesday.

Highly-prized free agent acquisition Dansby Swanson highlighted the list, earning a Gold Glove nomination at shortstop for the Cubs.

Swanson is the reigning Gold Glove winner at shortstop, and led the big leagues in Defensive Runs Above Average (DEF) at 20.3, according to FanGraphs. He also had the most Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) in the big leagues with 18, according to the website.

He will take on Ezequiel Tovar of the Colorado Rockies and Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets in competing for the award this time around.

Nico Hoerner, who was a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop last year, is a finalist in 2023 at second base, competing against Philadelphia’s Bryson Stott and San Diego’s Ha-Seong Kim.

Hoerner had the second-most Defensive Runs Saved in the National League according to Fangraphs at second base, nearly-double the number that Stott had. He was also second in the National League in Defensive Runs Above Average with 10.7, just behind Stott in that category.

Left fielder Ian Happ, the reigning Gold Glove winner at the position, will get an opportunity to win the award for the second straight year, competing with Atlanta’s Eddie Rosario and Los Angeles’ David Peralta.

Happ had the best Ultimate Zone Rating per 150 in the league at 11.4 according to FanGraphs, and also registered a career-high 12 outfield assists.

Cody Bellinger wasn’t nominated in center field or in the utility category in the National League.

