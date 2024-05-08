The gesture Shōta Imanaga makes captures fans' hearts even more

Shōta Imanaga has quickly become a fan favorite on the North Side.

Is it his devastating fastball? His crushing split-finger? Imanaga holds a 1.08 ERA this season through seven starts. Of course, his on-field production crafts an easy path for Cubs fans to love him.

But I'd argue his pitching, along with his incredible sense of humor and humility is what draws fans to the newcomer. Imanaga, after receiving a new ball after one goes into play, bows to the home plate umpire for granting him a new one.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

This is so awesome and I’ve never seen this while watching TV: After every ball that is put in play, Shōta bows to the home plate umpire when receiving a new baseball. I love this guy so much. #ShōtaImanaga pic.twitter.com/BZeKpbrWQn — OBVIOUS SHIRTS® (@obvious_shirts) May 8, 2024

Imanaga's quite the character. He's incredibly respectful and he has no problem sharing his amazement with his newfound country.

Whether it's the ability to turn right during red lights, seeing the set of Spider-Man in real life before a start, or talking with Yu Darvish about pitching before a game, Imanaga is a fun character to follow.

As aforementioned, his rookie season is off to a sensational start. During his last start on Tuesday, Imanaga pitched seven innings, allowing just two runs and striking out eight batters from 102 pitches.

With a 1.08 ERA through seven starts of his MLB career, he joins rare Cubs air for starters who have thrown sub-1.15 ERAs through any seven-game stretch of their careers. Jake Arrieta (2015), Warren Hacker (1952) and Grover Alexander (1920) are the only three to eclipse that mark in that time frame in Cubs history.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.