Watch: Alexander Canario makes insane play to rob JD Martinez of extra bases

Chicago Cubs outfielder Alexander Canario got the start in right field on Tuesday night against the New York Mets, and he wasted little time in showcasing his defensive skills on a wild play.

In the bottom of the third inning, Mets designated hitter JD Martinez sliced a line drive toward the right field corner at Citi Field.

Canario, on a dead sprint, lunged out to snag the ball and slammed into the wall, but was able to hold on to record the out, earning a salute from starting pitcher Javier Assad.

The wall isn't stopping Alexander Canario 😤 pic.twitter.com/uFcOKHggQ6 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 1, 2024

The metrics tell a remarkable story about the play. According to Statcast, the expected batting average on the line drive was .530, and would have actually been a home run in five of the 30 Major League Baseball stadiums.

