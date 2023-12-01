Who's in? Who's out? Here's where the Cubs stand in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: report

Next week will be a monumental week for Major League Baseball.

The Winter Meetings will kick off Dec. 3-6 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee. There, the most significant storyline to watch will be Shohei Ohtani. Where will he sign? How much will he sign for?

The more important question for North Side fans: where do the Cubs stand in all of this? ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the Cubs are still firmly in the race for Ohtani, while others have dropped out.

"The Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox and New York Mets, who were among the initial group of suitors, have turned their attention to other players, sources said," Passan wrote Friday. "Among those confirmed by sources to be still in the bidding: the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays and Angels. The San Francisco Giants have long had a fondness for Ohtani, though where they stand in these sweepstakes is unknown."

The Cubs have been in on Ohtani since the beginning. The question at the forefront for the Cubs at this point --- how much are they willing to cough up for the Japanese star?

Passan reported "The number, sources said, will surge well beyond $500 million. One source said he believes Ohtani will receive a contract for at least $550 million. Another said the bidding could reach $600 million."

Remember, Ohtani will not pitch during the 2024 MLB season. He suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Aug. 23, ruling out his ability to pitch next season. It's unknown if the injury will impact the elasticity suitors provide for Ohtani. Still, Ohtani's contract will undoubtedly shatter Mike Trout's $425 million deal --- the richest in MLB history.

Ohtani's decision is expected soon. It could be as quickly as next week at the Winter Meetings, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

"I'm thinking he may sign at the Winter Meetings, which would be very, very exciting," Heyman said. "That seems to be the prevailing opinion at this point. No guarantee."

Ohtani is arguably baseball's hottest commodity in its history. The Japanese star hits and pitches at an elite level, guaranteeing him a unique contract for executing and nearly perfecting both sides of the ball. Ohtani just won his second AL MVP award this past season.

How will the Cubs finish in the sweepstakes? Keep your eyes peeled for the North Side's busy offseason.

