Cody Bellinger in Cubs' lineup, with Justin Steele starting vs. Angels

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at Mesa’s Sloan Park, and outfielder Cody Bellinger will make his spring debut.

Bellinger, who re-signed with the Cubs earlier this spring, will serve as the team’s designated hitter and will bat third.

According to multiple reports, the plan is to slowly ramp up Bellinger’s playing time, having him play the outfield at some point in the coming days.

The Cubs will have several other regulars in the lineup as well, with Nico Hoerner batting lead-off, Seiya Suzuki hitting second and Christopher Morel batting cleanup and playing third base.

In fact, an argument can be made that the lineup could be similar to the one used on Opening Day, with Miles Mastrobuoni playing left field in place of the injured Ian Happ.

The Cubs will also have plenty of firepower on the mound for Wednesday’s game, with staff ace Justin Steele taking the ball against the Angels. He’ll aim to bounce back after his first start, where he gave up two earned runs in three innings.

Backing Steele will be a pair of key bullpen contributors for the Cubs, with Adbert Alzolay and Héctor Neris both getting work according to Marquee Sports Network’s Tony Andracki. Yency Almonte and Javier Assad are also scheduled to pitch, as is Carl Edwards Jr. as he continues his quest to make the Cubs’ Opening Day roster.

Here is the team’s full lineup:

1 Nico Hoerner – 2B

2 Seiya Suzuki – RF

3 Cody Bellinger – DH

4 Christopher Morel – 3B

5 Dansby Swanson – SS

6 Mike Tauchman – CF

7 Yan Gomes – C

8 Dominic Smith – 1B

9 Miles Mastrobuoni – LF

First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m., and the game will air on Marquee Sports Network.

