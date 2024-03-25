Cubs make 2024 Opening Day roster decisions as spring training nears end

The Chicago Cubs have made a pair of moves to finalize their Opening Day roster for the 2024 season, optioning pitcher Hayden Wesneski and outfielder Alex Canario to Triple-A Iowa.

Manager Craig Counsell told media in Arizona that the team has made final decisions on several players, including sending Wesneski and Canario to the minor leagues for the start of the regular season.

With Patrick Wisdom headed to the injured list, Counsell had previously said that first baseman Garrett Cooper would make the big-league roster, a move that will require a player to be taken off of the 40-man roster before the start of the regular season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Counsell also announced to Marquee Sports Network’s Andy Martinez and other reporters that both Nick Madrigal and Miles Mastrobuoni will be on the Opening Day roster, as will relievers Jose Cuas and Luke Little.

Patrick Mooney had previously reported that outfielder David Peralta will remain with the team in extended spring training as he works back from offseason surgery.

Those moves, coupled with the earlier reports from Maddie Lee that the team has informed catchers Jorge Alfaro and Joe Hudson that they will not make the roster, bring the Cubs to 26 players that are expected to be on the Opening Day roster for Thursday’s game against the Texas Rangers.

Here is the full list of players that will head to Texas to take on the defending World Series champions.

Rotation: Javier Assad, Kyle Hendricks, Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, Jordan Wicks

Bullpen: Yency Almonte, Adbert Alzolay, Jose Cuas, Mark Leiter Jr., Luke Little, Julian Merryweather, Hector Neris, Drew Smyly

Catchers: Miguel Amaya, Yan Gomes

Infielders: Michael Busch, Garrett Cooper, Nico Hoerner, Nick Madrigal, Miles Mastrobuoni, Christopher Morel, Dansby Swanson

Outfielders: Cody Bellinger, Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki, Mike Tauchman

MLB Injured List: Jameson Taillon, Patrick Wisdom

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.