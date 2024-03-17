Cubs option Keegan Thompson, Matt Mervis to minor leagues

The Chicago Cubs made a series of roster moves on Sunday morning, including optioning pitcher Keegan Thompson and first baseman Matt Mervis to the minor leagues.

According to a press release, the Cubs optioned both players to Triple-A Iowa for the start for the regular season.

The club also assigned pitcher Cam Sanders, catcher Bryce Windham and infielder Chase Strumpf to minor-league camp.

The Cubs now have 42 players on their spring training roster.

Mervis has appeared in 19 games for the Cubs this spring, with one home run and two RBI’s. He posted a slash line of .300/.432/.400, with seven walks to his credit.

Mervis made his MLB debut with the Cubs last season after a massive 2022 season that saw him club 36 home runs and drive in 119 RBI’s. He struggled at the plate in 27 games, with three home runs and 11 RBI’s while batting just .167. He managed to right the ship in Des Moines, with 22 home runs and 78 RBI’s in 100 games.

It was unclear if he’d make the team’s roster this season after the acquisition of Michael Busch in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the subsequent re-signing of Cody Bellinger.

Thompson has appeared in four games for the Cubs during the spring, scattering five hits in 4.2 innings of work. He posted an ERA of 3.86 in those appearances, with four strikeouts to his credit.

During the 2023 season, he struggled with his command, giving up 19 walks in 28 innings with the big-league Cubs. He also walked 23 hitters in 30 innings in the minors, while also posting an ERA of 8.10 in 20 games.

Sanders has been one of the team’s best strikeout pitchers during the spring, with eight to his credit in 6.1 innings. He posted a 1.42 ERA in seven appearances for the Cubs.

Strumpf hit a pair of solo home runs in the spring, and while he did have 13 strikeouts and a .160 batting average, he also drew six walks and posted a .344 on-base percentage.

Windham went 3-for-16 during the spring, with five walks and six strikeouts.

