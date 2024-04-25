Bears' No. 1 pick trade to the Panthers in 2023 is a haul. Here's where the compensation stands

Back in March 2023, the Bears shook hands with the Panthers on a deal for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Back then, the Bears were comfortable rolling with Justin Fields, who was entering his third year in the league, as their quarterback. They opted to move down, acquire picks and bolster the rest of the roster.

Here's what the full trade was back then.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Panthers get: No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

Bears get: DJ Moore, the No. 9 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the No. 61 pick (second round) in the 2023 NFL Draft, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick.

Just over one year later, here's where the trade stands.

Panthers get: Quarterback Bryce Young

Bears get: WR DJ Moore, OT Darnell Wright, CB Tyrique Stevenson (traded up to No. 56 pick), QB Caleb Williams and a 2025 second-round pick.

That's a haul.

The Bears notched the penultimate piece of that trade on Saturday, using the Panthers' first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to make Caleb Wiliams their next quarterback.

The only piece of the trade left is the 2025 second-round pick the Panthers must forfeit to the Bears next season. And a side note: depending on how poorly the Panthers perform this season, that pick could lean against the first round. This past season, the Panthers finished with the worst record in the league.

Even before the Bears make that pick in 2025, this trade is already won by the Bears. Score one, Ryan Poles.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.