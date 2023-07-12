With the MLB All-Star Game behind us, it’s time for teams to turn their attention to the trade deadline, and then a push for the postseason. Unfortunately for baseball fans in Chicago, neither the Cubs nor White Sox seem primed for a run this October. According to our betting partner, PointsBet, both the North Siders and South Siders are longshots to win the World Series this year.

The Cubs have the better odds between the two teams, but they’re still major underdogs at +10000 odds. That means a $100 bet would win $10,000. That’s tied for 21st in MLB. The Cubs made several high profile signings this year, like adding Dansby Swanson and Cody Bellinger, and the team has improved slightly. Last year the Cubs finished with a .457 winning percentage. Right now, they’re at 42-47 which gives them a .472 winning percentage. That number’s good for third place in the N.L. Central, where they’re seven games behind the division-leading Reds.

Oddsmakers have the White Sox’ line to win it all set at +20000. That puts them 24th out of 30 teams. If the White Sox sell off some pieces at the deadline as expected that number could grow. The Sox sit a whopping 16 games under .500 at the break, yet they’re only eight games back in the A.L. Central since the division as a whole is underwhelming. The team doomed themselves with an abysmal 8-21 start to the season through April, and they’ve yet to dig themselves out of that massive hole.

The Braves are the current favorites to win the World Series with +350 odds. They were the first team to reach 60 wins, have the top team ERA (3.63) in the majors and the second-best batting average (.271). The Rockies, Royals, Athletics and Nationals are all tied for the longest odds at +100000.



