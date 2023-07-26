Trending
Crosstown Classic

Happ, Bellinger go back-to-back for Cubs in 8th

By Peter Marzano

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

In what has already been a wild and lengthy contest in the second Crosstown Classic matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox, the Cubs added on some insurance late.

After already scoring six unanswered runs in the top of the fifth inning to take an 8-7 lead, the Cubs had gone scoreless for two innings as the game remained within a run.

That is, until the heart of the Cubs order got another chance.

After Ian Happ sent his ninth home run of the season out to one of the deeper parts of Guaranteed Rate Field, Cody Bellinger left no doubt in the following at-bat, erasing frustrations of an 0-for-4 showing.

The back-to-back home runs give the Cubs a 10-7 lead in the eighth inning as they try to finish off a two-game sweep of the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Chicago Cubs

Christopher Morel 2 hours ago

Christopher Morel helps Cubs rally for a wild 10-7 victory over White Sox

Chicago Cubs 3 hours ago

WATCH: Cubs' Happ, Bellinger hit back-to-back home runs vs. White Sox

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Crosstown Classic
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us