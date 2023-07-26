Happ, Bellinger go back-to-back for Cubs in 8th

In what has already been a wild and lengthy contest in the second Crosstown Classic matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox, the Cubs added on some insurance late.

After already scoring six unanswered runs in the top of the fifth inning to take an 8-7 lead, the Cubs had gone scoreless for two innings as the game remained within a run.

That is, until the heart of the Cubs order got another chance.

Happ goes solo 💣 pic.twitter.com/AmBFhb3bsn — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) July 27, 2023

After Ian Happ sent his ninth home run of the season out to one of the deeper parts of Guaranteed Rate Field, Cody Bellinger left no doubt in the following at-bat, erasing frustrations of an 0-for-4 showing.

BELLINGER GOES BACK TO BACK WITH IAN HAPP! 👯‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Lsx4OC0qf8 — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) July 27, 2023

The back-to-back home runs give the Cubs a 10-7 lead in the eighth inning as they try to finish off a two-game sweep of the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

