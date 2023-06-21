Hayden Wesneski, Patrick Wisdom try out cricket at Wrigley Field ahead of London series

The Cubs wrapped up a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday, and now have two days off as they prepare to head across the pond to take on the archrival St. Louis Cardinals in London.

The upcoming London series marks the second time MLB games have been played in the United Kingdom, with the Yankees and Red Sox dueling for two games.

Ahead of the unique series that aims to immerse a British public more familiar with soccer and cricket, two Cubs took a shot at getting themselves comfortable with a different kind of bat.

The first time cricket has ever been played at Wrigley Field.



That's history right there.#LondonSeries | @Cubs | @FelixWhite | @BBCSport — MLB Europe (@MLBEurope) June 21, 2023

Thanks to musician and cricket podcaster Felix White, both Patrick Wisdom and Hayden Wesneski tried out their hands in the preferred bat-and-ball sport overseas right at Wrigley Field, in what White was sure was the first cricket match ever at the Friendly Confines.

Both Justin Steele and Marcus Stroman are slated to take the mound in London this weekend, with games on Saturday and Sunday at 12:10 p.m. and 9:10 a.m. local time respectively.