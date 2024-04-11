Bulls, Sox, Hawks all play on Friday. Here's how to watch wherever you are

Chicago sports fans will have plenty of viewing options to choose from on Friday night as NBC Sports Chicago will be carrying not one, not two, but THREE live games!

Here’s a rundown on where to catch the Bulls, White Sox and Blackhawks:

Bulls at Wizards

Coverage begins at 5:30 pm. Friday, tip-off at 6 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Chicago (NBCSCH)

Stream (authentication required): NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

White Sox vs. Reds

Coverage begins at 6 p.m. Friday, first pitch at 6:40 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Chicago+ (NBCSCH+)

Stream (authentication required): NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Blackhawks vs. Predators

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. Friday, face-off at 7:30 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Chicago+2 (NBCSCH+2)

Stream (authentication required): NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

IMPORTANT: The following cable/satellite systems will provide a dedicated NBCSCH+2 channel location: