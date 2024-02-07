Chicago White Sox announce 2024 Spring Training TV schedule

The White Sox announced their spring training broadcast schedule on Wednesday, including six games that will air on NBC Sports Chicago. Those games include the Cactus League opener on Feb. 23 against the Cubs, and the White Sox’ spring home opener against the Mariners on Feb. 24.

Here’s the full list of games that will be televised on NBC Sports Chicago:

Feb. 23 at Cubs - 2:05 p.m.

Feb. 24 vs. Mariners - 2:05 p.m.

Mar. 6 vs. Dodgers - 2:05 p.m.

Mar. 7 vs. Brewers - 2:05 p.m.

Mar. 15 vs. Cubs - 3:05 p.m.

Mar. 16 vs. Giants (split squad) - 3:05 p.m.

New play-by-play man John Schriffen and longtime color analyst Steve Stone will call all six games.

If you’re away from your TV during that time, subscribers can still catch those games on NBCSportsChicago.com and the NBC Sports app. More information on the White Sox radio schedule can be found on their website.

White Sox pitchers and catchers have their first workout at Spring Training on Feb. 14.

