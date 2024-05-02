Meet Caleb Williams' Olde English Bulldog, Supa

NBC Sports Chicago is chock-full of all the Caleb Williams content you could possibly ever want, but we couldn't say we've done our due diligence until we introduced the city of Chicago to their quarterback's better — or should we say, "gooder" — half, Supa.

Supa is Williams' Olde English Bulldog who is about 14-months old and named after Williams' nickname on the football field, "Superman."

"I've had a couple bulldogs when I was younger," Williams told GQ in September, 2023. "He brings a lot more swag and energy to my life."

You may remember Supa from Williams' infamous postgame interview at USC last season after a brutal loss to Washington that left him crying on the sidelines. After the game, a reporter asked about his emotional state.

"I want to go home and cuddle with dog and watch some shows," he said.

Literally, same.

Most dog lovers can relate to that sentiment. After all, that's what dogs are for, right? Unconditional love.

"I love having Supa greet me when I get home, especially after long days of workouts and school," Williams told USA Today. "There is no judging. No Questions. Just me and him chillin'."

Anyone who gives a dog a loving home is a hero, but there's no doubt Supa is living the sweetest life in Williams' Los Angeles penthouse. I suspect they'll have an even more lavish living situation when he gets to Chicago.

"All he wants to do is cuddle," Williams told GQ. "And he actually has two beds. He lives like a king to be honest with you."

If you're lucky, you may even catch a glimpse of the two gallivanting around town. Williams, 22, told USA Today he loves going for car rides and exploring new places with Supa.

"I've taken Supa all around LA with me," he said. "It's been really fun to bring him around campus and the football facility – everyone gets really excited to see him, and I like that he puts a smile on people’s faces."

If you need more Supa content in your life, you're in luck. The pup has his own Instagram account where you can follow along with his adventures.

