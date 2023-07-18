Mets squander 7-run lead, hang on to beat White Sox 11-10

David Robertson retired Tim Anderson on a game-ending flyout that stranded runners on second and third, and the New York Mets beat the Chicago White Sox 11-10 Tuesday night after building a seven-run lead behind a pair of Francisco Álvarez home runs.

Álvarez and fellow rookie Brett Baty hit consecutive home runs off Lucas Giolito (6-6) as the Mets took a 5-0 lead in their highest-scoring first inning this season. Álvarez added another two-run homer in the sixth off Tanner Banks for his third multihomer game, putting the Mets ahead 11-4.

Chicago closed in the seventh on Jake Burger's two-run double and Yasmani Grandal's two-run single against Trevor Gott and Álvarez's passed ball.

Andrew Benintendi hit a two-out. run-scoring single in the ninth after a pair of walks by Robinson. Benintendi stole second and Anderson flied out on a slider, slamming his bat as Robertson got his 13th save in 16 chances.

Grant Hartwig (2-1) gave up two runs in 1 2/3 innings. New York won for the eighth time in 12 games.

Álvarez has seven homers in 11 games in July and with 19 this season tied Josh Jung of Texas for the big league high among rookies.

Tommy Pham hit an RBI double and Pete Alonso had a sacrifice fly in the first for the Mets, who have been outscored 65-31 in the opening frame.

Jeff McNeil had a pair of RBI singles, DJ Stewart hit his first homer since Sept. 7, 2021, and Francisco Lindor hit an run-scoring double.

Grandal homered off Carlos Carrasco, who allowed four runs and six his in 4 2/3 innings.

Giolito (6-6) gave up a season-high eight runs. one shy of his career high, and matched a season low with 3 2/3 innings.

STRANGERS

The Mets and White Sox for the 14th time, including six games at Citi Field. Each club is the other’s least-common opponent.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: OF Eloy Jiménez (left groin), who left Sunday’s game against Atlanta in the first inning, could return to the starting lineup Wednesday. … RHP Liam Hendriks (elbow) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Wednesday.

Mets: OF Starling Marte was scratched because of a migraine and teplaced in the lineup by Mark Canha, who hit eighth. Marte has missed two of the last three games. … Pham (right groin) returned to the starting lineup after being sidelined the previous two games. … RHP Edwin Díaz (right patellar tendon) threw from 150 feet.

UP NEXT

RHP Touki Toussaint (0-1, 3.10 ERA) is slated to make his third start and fifth appearance for the White Sox when he opposes Mets RHP Justin Verlander (3-5, 3.72 ERA) Wednesday night.