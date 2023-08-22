The White Sox announced major changes on Tuesday when they released a statement saying longtime executive Kenny Williams and general manager Rick Hahn had been fired. It’s a major development in the midst of a majorly disappointing 2023 season.

At the end of the release, the White Sox also announced they’ll change their organizational structure by having just one decision-maker moving forward. Previously, both Williams and Hahn had a voice in the White Sox front office. According to Bob Nightengale, there’s already a front runner to consider, if majority owner/chairman Jerry Reinsdorf decides to hire his next GM from within.

If the Chicago #WhiteSox stay internal for a GM, Chris Getz is a leading candidate. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 22, 2023

Getz’ current title with the team is assistant general manager/player development in the minor league operations department. He’s worked in that capacity since 2021 and previously worked as the team’s director of player development.

Before his career in the White Sox front office, Getz took the field with the White Sox. The team selected him in the fourth round of the 2005 draft, and he made his major league debut late in 2008. Manager Ozzie Guillen named Getz the White Sox starting second baseman out of spring training in 2009, but that ended up being his only season on the South Side. In November 2009, the White Sox included Getz in a trade to acquire Mark Teahan from the Royals.

