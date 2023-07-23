Lucas Giolito made a bit of history on Sunday. With the second out of the bottom of the third inning against the Twins, Giolito notched his 1,000th career strikeout.

That's 1,000 career strikeouts for Lucas Giolito pic.twitter.com/zLRr7ekfyR — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 23, 2023

Edouard Julien was Giolito’s 1000th victim.

Giolito has a little bit to go before he gets to 1,000 Ks with the White Sox. The Julien strikeout gave him 989 on the South Side, since 11 of Giolito’s Ks came over the first six games of his career with the Nationals.

There’s a chance Giolito hit this milestone in his last start with the White Sox. Giolito’s name has come up often as a potential trade candidate ahead of Aug. 1’s deadline.

