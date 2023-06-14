Many White Sox fans have taken to social media to express their frustration with Lance Lynn’s poor season this year. But on Tuesday night it became clear that no one is more frustrated than Lynn himself.

After giving up five runs (four earned) in five innings against the Dodgers, Lynn was pulled for Garrett Crochet. When Lynn made it back to the dugout he was clearly unhappy, and took out his anger on a tablet.

Lance Lynn = unhappy pic.twitter.com/PURtzrPDRv — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 14, 2023

Dugout meltdowns aren’t uncommon for players going through a cold streak. Chris Sale infamously destroyed a minor league tunnel after a rough rehab start last season. Sale took ownership of his outburst and paid for the damage he caused. Carlos Zambrano was known for destroying a Gatorade cooler. It happens.

Lynn has struggled mightily over his past three weeks. Over three starts, he only lasted 14.0 innings and gave up 17 earned runs and six home runs. That’s good for a 10.93 ERA. Batters have consistently reached base against him too. Since May 31, Lynn has allowed batters to slash .349/.431/.746 against him.

