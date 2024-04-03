White Sox could be hit with rain/snow mix for Braves series finale

Another wet day could be in store for the White Sox on Wednesday. The morning mix of rain and snow could continue into the afternoon.

"It may just stay as rain in the city," said NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman. "It could be a rain-snow mix depending on where you are."

By 6 a.m. Wednesday, the rain in parts of Cook County had begun to mix with snow.

Rain and snow was expected to continue areawide through 8 p.m. with some showers and flakes lingering overnight.

Light snow was expected to continue falling early Thursday, with snow changing to rain by Thursday afternoon.

Slushy, wet snow creating reduced visibility as well as gusty winds are expected this morning into early afternoon. Best chance for accums of 1 to 3 inches exists for areas mainly north of I-80 and west of the Fox River and a light slushy coating elsewhere. #ILwx #Inwx pic.twitter.com/GI3664DCSD — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 3, 2024

Even if there’s no lightning, heavy rain could postpone or delay the White Sox game. But if Chicago gets just light precipitation or a drizzle the team could play through the elements.

First pitch is scheduled at 1:10 p.m. and temperatures are expected to hover just under 40 degrees with wind chills just above 30 at that time, per the National Weather Service.

