White Sox DFA Seby Zavala, place Jimmy Lambert on 15-Day IL

The White Sox made a handful of roster moves before Monday’s series opener against the Kansas City Royals.

Right-handed relief pitcher Jimmy Lambert went on the 15-Day IL with right ankle inflammation. Lambert had to leave Sunday night’s game against the Tigers after throwing just nine pitches. Of those nine pitches, only three were strikes. The team called up Declan Cronin from Triple-A Charlotte to take his place in the bullpen. Cronin has pitched in five games for the White Sox this season and has a 7.71 ERA and 1.429 WHIP.

Further, the team reinstated catcher Seby Zavala from the injured then designated him for assignment. Savala has played 66 games for the White Sox this year and has slashed .155/.207/.304.

